Top Appeal Routines From The Experts

Although it is a wonderful idea that beauty exists in the eye of the beholder, each of us wants to look as beautiful as possible not just in our eyes, but in the eyes of others as well. As common as it seems, many people are unfamiliar with the basics of beauty. This article provides several tips that you can apply to help put on your best face.

Use fake eyelashes. They are actually easy to apply and can be found at a cheap price. They can really enhance the look of your eyes and are great for creating that dramatic look. You can use a look like this anytime, but it's often a look many try to go for at night.

Prolong your foundation by adding a moisturizer into the bottle. This can also help your face to have a fresh look instead of a caked on look while providing important sun protection.

If you have fine lines around your eyes, mouth, and forehead, you should look for cosmetics with light-reflecting particles. These products, which are just more matte than shimmery, can reflect light in a way that appears to make the fine lines simply disappear. You can use this trick all over your face, or just in your laugh lines.

If you have overly round eyes, you can elongate them by adjusting your eyeliner application. The outer two-thirds of your lower and upper lash lines should be lined with a dark brown liner. The two lines should meet at the outer corner of each eye. Finally, apply two coats of mascara to your outer upper lashes.

If you have a high forehead, you can use common cosmetic products to draw attention away to your face. Using a matte, powdered bronzer or blush that is one shade deeper than your normal shade, brush the powder along your hairline beginning at your ears. Use a cosmetic sponge to blend well, then brush your hair over the hairline.

To improve your lip color application, always apply lip balm first. The lip balm will leave your lips soft and moisturized, and will allow your lip color to go on smoothly. Try using a basic, untinted lip balm so that you don't effect the color of the lipstick or lip gloss you're using.

Pale or sparse eyebrows can be quickly and easily filled in to make them appear thicker and fuller. Use a disposable mascara wand to brush on dark brown eye shadow or mascara onto the brows, then comb it through with another disposable brush to smooth out the color and remove clumps.

Cracked heels and dry, flaking feet are very unattractive, especially in sandals. To combat this problem, right before you go to bed, soak your feet in a warm water bath for ten minutes, coat them with petroleum jelly and then cover them with a thick pair of socks to lock in the moisture. In no time, you'll have soft feet.

To keep from getting eye bags, drink plenty of water before you go to bed. One of the leading causes of eyebags is dehydration during the night. If you still have eyebags when you wake up, rest cold, caffeinated teabags on your eyes for about 10 minutes. This will nourish your eyes and make the bags disappear.

Beauty tends to focus on skin care quite a bit, but don't neglect your teeth. A great smile can charm new friends, new romances, bosses, and clients alike. This can help you be more successful with whatever you do.

Your used ground coffee makes an excellent exfoliator for hands and could not come at a better price! Instead of throwing out those coffee grounds, place them in a plastic bag once they are cool enough and pop them in the refrigerator. Once a week scoop some out onto your hands, rub them together, rinse and apply your regular moisturizer for soft hands with renewed skin!

Eating the right diet will dramatically improve the health and appearance of your skin, nails and hair. Eat blueberries, as they are great at improving skin's elasticity. Consume plenty of strawberries, as they help to protect skin's collagen and reduce wrinkles. Avocados are great because they contain folate, which helps aid in cell regeneration. Last, but not least, eat plenty of acai berries. Acai berries contain twice as many anti-oxidants as any other berry.

You learned from the beginning of this article that is important to have both inner beauty and outer beauty to be considered truly beautiful. You may appear pretty at first, though if you have a bad personality, your beauty will wear off very quickly. Take the advice this article has given you to take your beauty to the next level.