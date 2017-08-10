Fashion: Discover Everything In A Single Article

Fashion is something that everyone can learn. You may not think so, but it is true! Simply knowing some basic fashion rules and guidelines can really affect your style and how good you look. This article contains some of those fundamental fashion tips you need to know to look your best.

Only buy clothes that are flattering to your figure. Do not think that you must have every fashion trend that is available, even if it does not look good on you. No matter how trendy an item is, if it is not flattering to your figure, don't consider buying it.

A simple black blazer is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe. You can use it to dress up almost any outfit. Then, you can remove it if you change to a more casual venue. The color will also match virtually anything in your closet, from jeans to business casual blouses and slacks.

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

Choose your fashion shopping friends wisely. Your friends can make hunting for the newest fashions fun and exciting. But if you bring a friend with a competitive shopping streak, she may tempt you into buying clothes that either don't fit you well or are outside of your budget. Make your decisions on your own time with your needs in mind.

Wear light colors when you go out on a sunny summer day. Light colors reflect the sunlight and will keep you cooler. Dark colors tend to retain heat and can make you hot. Clothing in white is the most ideal for a warm day in the summer because it reflects light the best.

If you are a man, you should make sure that you don't wear suspenders and a belt at the same time. These two things serve the same purpose making them redundant. Also, you will look silly sporting suspenders with a belt. This is a simple fashion do not that will keep you looking handsome.

If you have a lighter skin tone and you are looking to dye your hair a darker shade, consider dying it a dark shade of brown instead of opting for jet black. Choosing a brown tone is much more flattering since it will not make you look too washed out.

Clean out your closet on a regular basis. The old saying "out with the old, in with the new" was never more applicable than in the world of fashion. Twice a year, go through your closet and donate those items that you haven't worn in a while. That way, you have room for more fabulous finds, and someone else is benefiting from your unneeded items.

There is nothing wrong with asking your friends to borrow their clothes. You can borrow their clothes to see what kind of wardrobe might look good for you. This is a good way to see if a friend's style is good for you and if you feel comfortable changing your current style.

Always dress respectfully for the occasion. Don't wear a tube top if you're going to a wedding, and don't shorts to the prom. Learn to respect fashion traditions, even if you're tempted to defy them for no good reason. Is it really going to hurt to to put on that tie Mom wants you to wear to church? Showing respect in how you dress will gain you respect in return.

When you buy something new, give something away. This is a great way to help someone else, in addition to keeping yourself from having an overflowing closet. It can save you money, too. If you think that you are going to have to give something away every time you buy, you might think more about what you're buying!

When purchasing jeans, go for timeless looks. For example, classic straight leg or boot cut jeans never go out of style. Opt for either of these styles in either a dark denim or slightly faded to remain in style throughout the years. By opting for these styles, you will always be in style no matter the current fashion.

There definitely a lot to fashion, from your personal tastes to global trends. It should reflect your individuality. You do not want to look like everyone else. The information you just read should be beneficial.