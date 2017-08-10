Out Of Style? Attempt These Style Tips

While you don't want to just follow what everyone else is doing, you might feel lost when it comes to fashion. That's okay because there are plenty of resources available not only to teach you about fashion in general, but to help you find your own unique style of fashion. Keep reading!

You are going to want to talk to your friends and coworkers about how you dress. They can help you figure out what you are doing that works, and what you might want to change about how you dress. Since they see you every day, they can be the ones you go to for advice.

If you want to make yourself look thinner, try to wear the color black. Whether it is a black shirt, skirt, dress or suit, the color tends to make the whole body appear to be thinner. If black is not a color you are fond of, try to accessorize your outfit with brighter colors.

Add some fun to your wardrobe by wearing pieces with some interesting prints and patterns. You could wear geometric patterned shirts or striped patterned skirts. You could even wear animal print heels or polka-dotted dresses. Whether you desire a classy or an edgy look, you can find a print or pattern to fit your style.

Be the creator of your own fashion styles. Too many individuals try to copy others; looking great often involves putting your own spin on things. Once you begin developing your own unique style, you will receive many compliments.

Build your wardrobe around basic staples that you can mix and match easily. Some key pieces include a little black dress, a fitted jacket and matching skirt, a tailored pair of slacks in a neutral color and a pair of dark, fitted trouser jeans. These items can take your almost anywhere paired with the right top and/or accessories.

When you are at the beach or pool, store your sunscreen in a cool place. Otherwise, the heat can change the chemical composition of the product, making it less effective. You can put it in a plastic baggie before placing it in your beverage cooler, or put it in a bag with ice.

Remember that belts should serve as accent pieces, rather than necessary tools for holding your pants up, and have fun with them. Skinny belts are perfect with dark denim and dress pants, especially in animal prints or shimmery metallic. Wide belts look great over dresses, cardigans and other pieces that you'd like to look more fitted.

When purchasing sneakers, shop for ones that are comfortable and fit like a glove. You should also ensure that the arch in the shoe fully supports the arch in your foot. Another consideration to take into account when purchasing sneakers is to know the pronation of your foot; most salespeople can assess your foot and guide you to the proper shoe for your pronation.

Buy outfits that promote an hour-glass figure. No matter what the decade, that feminine outline is classic and always fashionable. This is why actresses like Marilyn Monroe are still considered beautiful even with the new model trend toward long and lanky women. Curves are always in as it implies femininity and fertility.

Be mindful of sizing. Never purchase an item of clothing without seeing how you look in it. Sizes don't go by set measurements. Sizes vary among brands. Use the sizing chart provided by most online stores to make sure your clothes will fit properly if you buy them online. Also, make sure that you can return items that don't fit.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

One great fashion tip is to take into consideration the type of care that a garment requires before purchasing it. This is a great idea because if you get something that is dry clean only or hand wash only, you might either end up ruining it or never using it.

To push your style, try layering a fun skirt over a dress. There are many dresses out there that would make excellent tops. Just throw a skirt over the dress itself. The skirt should be made of thicker fabric, so you don't have unseemly bunching. You could even have the dress peek out a bit below the skirt for a fun, unorthodox look.

Be sure to follow washing instructions. To keep your clothing looking its best, treat it carefully. Be careful if you are washing or drying anything expensive in a machine. It could fade the clothing or cause it to lose its shape. When in doubt, wash it on gentle and hang the clothing to dry.

You should have a minimum of three handbags in your wardrobe. The first handbag should be a standard, a leather handbag with classic lines for everyday wear. The next handbag should be a large tote-style handbag to use on those casual days when you need to grab and go. You should also have a small clutch for those special occasions.

Try to match the hairstyle that you choose to your personality. Your hairstyle should represent your unique personality. If, for example, you are a serious business woman, try a classic such as the bob that is both professional and easy to care for. If you're a mom trying to keep pace with the kids, a wash and go style is probably the best.

Wine colors, such as deep purples and dark reds, have been in fashion all year and are expected to be in fashion for the fall and winter as well. Burgundy coats, mahogany dresses and plum skirts are all some great choices. Just make sure to get wine-colored accessories as well.

Buy clothing that is classic and have stood the test of time. The black dress, jeans, etc. are always in style. You can buy something trendy to add to your arsenal but remember that it can take 3 or 4 decades for something to come back in style if it does at all.

There are many things to learn when it comes to fashion, and it's all how far you want to dive in. However, it's more about expressing your own style than anything else. Remember the tips and advice you've read here as you work towards expressing your own style of fashion.