Fashion Guidance That Will Get You More Self-Confidence!

If you're like most people, you don't have a fashion stylist living at your house to pick out your clothes. However, you can still look like a million bucks. This article contains some fashion forward tips to have you look like a star even if you don't have a star's money!

Read fashion magazines at least once a month. If you want to stay up to date on what is hot and what is not you need to do your research. Fashion magazines will keep you informed through each season and as trends develop. If you feel that you ate still missing out there are television shows dedicated to fashion as well.

If you are not very tall, you should be careful about wearing sweaters that are too long. While you do not want to wear something that is so short that it resembles a cropped top, wearing something with too much length will only make you appear to be much shorter than you actually are.

Purses can make or break any outfit. If you must carry other bags besides your purse, be sure the bags complement each other. So when you do bring a purse, make sure that it complements your outfit as well as anything else that you bring. You should also never carry around more than two types of bags.

Clear out your closet. Too much clothing can hamper your style. A closet that is packed full and is cluttered only limits you. If you have items in your closet that are ill-fitting or haven't been worn in the past year, clear them out. A few pieces that are versatile and tasteful are more useful than old clothes you'll never wear again.

Be careful with sizes. Don't buy something with out trying it on first. Sizes aren't just based on set measurements anymore. Different brands have different measurements and sizes. If you're shopping online, pay attention to the sizing chart. Also, check return policies for clothes that don't fit.

How to apply your makeup depends on where you are going. For example, if you are going for an interview, keep your makeup looking natural and highlight your best feature. For instance, if you have beautiful eyes, wear a soft color that enhances the color of your eyes. If your best feature is your cheekbones, add a little color to the apple of your cheeks.

The best time to apply body moisturizer is directly after you shower. Use it before you dry off, or after a gently towel drying. This will help to lock the moisture from the shower into your skin, doubling the benefits of the moisturizer. It will also require that you use less of the product.

There is nothing wrong with asking your friends to borrow their clothes. You can borrow their clothes to see what kind of wardrobe might look good for you. This is a good way to see if a friend's style is good for you and if you feel comfortable changing your current style.

Wearing bangs is an easy way to cover up a fairly large forehead, but it does not look good when you have one that is much too big for your face. The best way to minimize a large forehead is to wear an asymmetrical bang that is not too full.

Keep some basic items, like scarves, camisoles and cardigans in many colors in your wardrobe. You can use these to layer and make many different styles from the same articles of clothes. This is a great way to provide your self with many different fashion options for less money.

You can create the illusion of fuller lips without resorting to cosmetic surgery. A shiny gloss over light colored lipstick can be the perfect answer. Your lips seem fuller as light reflects off the shiny finish. Dark lipstick only makes lips seem smaller.

Many people are under the impression that bright colors should only be worn in the spring and summer; this is not true. It is perfectly fine to wear brighter colors in the winter; it is just a matter of how you wear them. While bright sweaters are fine, bright pants are not!

Give your friends-free reign to tell you what they think of what you're wearing. Let's be honest. Women are often not truthful with each other when it comes to fashion. However, if you want the cold, hard, truth about how you look, you are going to have to develop a thick skin. Just make sure that the friends you are getting opinions from are people you can trust.

Fashion is something you learn ideas from other people about, but you also pave your own way. Fashion is going to be unique, just as you are as a person. Don't just follow the trends of the moment. Keep all of this in mind while you work on your personal fashion.